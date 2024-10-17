Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Edit post

Getting out of 'protracted' war with Russia 'almost impossible,' Zaluzhnyi says

by Kateryna Denisova and Francis Farrell October 17, 2024 1:14 PM 2 min read
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K. addresses delegates during the first day of the Labour Party conference on September 22, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., said it is almost impossible to escape the state of "protracted" war with Russia in a speech at the Chatham House on Oct. 17, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter.

Zaluzhnyi reiterated that back in 2023, the West did not provide Kyiv with a sufficient number of weapons, which is why Ukraine failed to achieve "significant success in defeating Russia"  during the counteroffensive.

"Consequentially, we ended up in a state of protracted war. In my personal opinion, a way out of this protracted war seems... almost impossible," he said.

In November 2023, The Economist magazine published an interview with Zaluzhnyi and an op-ed by the general, in which he characterized the state of the war as a "stalemate."

The comment contrasted the outlook usually offered by President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration in public comments and reportedly triggered a discord between the two.

Zaluzhnyi warned that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine was moving to a "positional" stage. This new stage is characterized by "static and attritional fighting" that will allow Russia to restore its military power.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in defending the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Following Ukraine's withdrawal from Vuhledar in early October, Russian forces have been focusing their efforts against the Donetsk Oblast towns of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.

Victory plan includes Western-supplied missile package to force Russia to talks, Zelensky says in Brussels
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17 that the victory plan includes placing conventional missile capabilities in Ukraine that would either force Russia to accept negotiations or destroy its military targets.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Francis Farrell
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.