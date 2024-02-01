Skip to content
Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets

by Rachel Amran February 1, 2024 11:38 PM 3 min read
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi at the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier in early March 2023 in Kyiv. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024.

The piece was conducted before the rumours of his potential dismissal gained ground.

Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.

"Our goal must be to seize the moment – to maximize our accumulation of the latest combat capabilities, which will allow us to commit fewer resources to inflict maximum damage on the enemy, to end the aggression and protect Ukraine from it in the future," he wrote.

Contradicting reports point at dismissal of Zaluzhnyi as top commander; Zelensky’s office denies it
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi may have been dismissed on Jan. 29, according to sources of the Kyiv Independent and several other Ukrainian media. No official decree has been published on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s website yet. A Kyiv…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Zaluzhnyi also suggested that drones and unmanned systems, although not the only factor, "provide the best way for Ukraine to avoid being drawn into a positional war, where we do not possess the advantage."

Ukraine, in his view, must acknowledge Russia's significant advantage in mobilizing human resources and "the inability of state institutions in Ukraine to improve the manpower levels of our Armed Forces without the use of unpopular measures."

Additionally, Zaluzhnyi wrote that Ukraine's defense system faces ammunition production bottlenecks due to imperfections in the country's regulatory framework, as well as the partial mobilization of the defense industry.

This then furthers Ukraine's dependence on its allies for technological support.

Defense systems require constant improvement, as do countermeasures targeting Russia's use of new technology. The challenge for Ukraine's Armed Forces is to "create a completely new state system of technological rearmament."

Earlier this week, sources inside the Ukrainian government suggested that Zaluzhnyi may soon be dismissed. No official presidential decree has been published and Zaluzhnyi was still officially in the post as of Feb. 1. CNN reported that an official announcement of his dismissal is expected by the end of the week.

Are Zelensky and his top general really in discord?
Editor’s Note: This story initially mistakenly said that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi haven’t been seen together in public in two months. It was corrected since the two were seen together in public more recently. After successfully taking Ukraine through the…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Ukrainian media, including the Kyiv Independent, have been trying to confirm the news about Ukraine's top commander's firing. The sources, all speaking on condition of anonymity, have been providing contradicting responses.

Zaluzhnyi served as Commander-in-Chief since July 2021. Reports first surfaced in November 2023 about disagreements between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi.

The alleged disagreement between the two received increased attention following Zaluzhnyi's interview on the state of the war for The Economist on Nov. 1, in which he said there was a danger that Ukraine was walking into the trap of a prolonged war.

Zelensky said he disagreed with this sentiment during a briefing on Nov. 4.

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda then reported on Dec. 4 that Zelensky was allegedly "bypassing" Zaluzhnyi in communication with some military commanders, citing anonymous sources.

President Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19 that he has a "working relationship" with Zaluzhnyi, responding to a question about their alleged dispute.

Media: Zelensky ‘bypassing’ Zaluzhnyi in communication with some commanders
President Volodymyr Zelensky is allegedly “bypassing” Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi in communication with some military commanders, complicating the latter’s ability to fully command Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 4, citing anonymous sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Rachel Amran
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
