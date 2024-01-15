Skip to content
Zaluzhnyi briefs top US general on war progress

by Lance Luo January 16, 2024
Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi (facebook.com/CinCafu)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Jan. 15 had a phone call with the U.S. Joint Chiefs head Charles Brown and discussed battlefield progress.

"Informed General Brown about the situation on the battlefield as a whole and in detail on individual sections of the front. He shared the results of the analysis of hostilities in 2023 and forecasts for 2024. Together with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US, they exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest," Zaluzhnyi said.

Military experts say Russia intends to ramp up operations near Kharkiv and hopes to advance on the battlefield, the ISW reported on Jan. 10.

In early December, President Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered a shift to a defensive strategy after the highly anticipated counteroffensive in the southern regions had not materialized.

On Jan. 13 the United Kingdom signed an unprecedented security assistance deal with Ukraine. Visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced $3.2 billion in new military aid for Kyiv, reinforcing London's support for the war-torn nation.

Author: Lance Luo
