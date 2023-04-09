Yermak: Russian attack on Druzhkivka injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast using multiple launch rocket systems on April 9, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Two civilians were injured and some houses damaged, Yermak said.

There are no other reports or details about this attack at the moment.

Druzhkivka sits at a relative distance from the frontline, with the town located some 40 kilometers west of Bakhmut – a Donetsk Oblast city that Russian forces have been trying to capture for more than six months.