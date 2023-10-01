Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Yermak: No changes in US support for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 1, 2023 6:28 PM 2 min read
President Office Head Andriy Yermak speaks during his joint press conference with the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos on Aug. 16, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Although a stopgap funding bill to prevent a U.S. government shutdown was passed on Sept. 30 without any provisions for aid for Ukraine, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said on Oct 1 that it should not be construed as a change in U.S. support for Ukraine.

In comments on Telegram, Yermak stated that Ukrainian leadership regularly meets with bipartisan representatives about the continuation of U.S. aid. Despite the omission of aid provisions in the latest spending bill, he expressed confidence that it did not reflect a larger shift away from U.S. support for Ukraine.

Oleh Nikolenko, Foreign Ministry spokesman, said that although the shutdown may cause disruptions to certain programs, it would not fundamentally alter the overall state of aid for Ukraine.

Furthermore, he wrote on Facebook that, "support for Ukraine remains unwaveringly strong both in the U.S. administration and in both parties and houses of the U.S. Congress, and most importantly, among the American people."

The funding bill was passed just hours ahead of the deadline at midnight on Sept. 30, and was a temporary measure to keep the U.S. government running for another 45 days.

Following the passage of the bill, top U.S. Senate leaders issued a rare bipartisan statement affirming their commitment to Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and representatives of the appropriations committees said they expect the Senate will work "to ensure the U.S. government continues to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine."

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
