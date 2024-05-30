WSJ: US concerned about Ukrainian strikes on early-warning radars on Russian soil, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government is concerned about Ukraine striking radar stations on Russian territory as it could "dangerously unsettle Moscow," the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on May 29, citing an undisclosed U.S. official.

A long-range drone operated by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) attacked an early-warning Voronezh M radar in Russia's Orsk city in Orenburg Oblast on May 26, reportedly traveling a record-breaking 1,800 kilometers (around 1,200 miles) from the launch site.

Ukraine's military intelligence also struck another Voronezh radar in the village of Glubokii, 12 kilometers (around 8 miles) from the town of Armavir, in Krasnodar Krai on May 23, causing a fire at the facility, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

Washington expressed its concerns to Kyiv about the two attacks against radar stations that provide conventional air defense as well as warning of nuclear launches by the West, the article read.

At least one strike against the town of Armavir in southeastern Krasnodar Krai has caused some damage, according to the WSJ.

The U.S. official claimed that the facilities that were targeted had not been involved in the support of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"But they are sensitive locations because Russia could perceive that its strategic deterrent capabilities are being targeted, which could undermine Russia's ability to maintain nuclear deterrence against the United States," the source told the WSJ.

"It should be obvious to everyone that there is no intention whatsoever (by the United States) of using nuclear weapons against Russia. But there is certainly concern about how Russia could perceive its deterrent capabilities being targeted and early-warning systems being attacked. "

A Ukrainian official familiar with the matter, in contrast, said Russia has used the radar sites to track the Ukrainian military's activities, particularly the usage of aerial weaponry, including drones and missiles.

The Ukrainian official said that Kyiv strikes radar stations to diminish Russia's ability to monitor the Ukrainian military's activities in southern Ukraine.

Russia "switched all of its capabilities for war against Ukraine," the source added.

In early May, another Ukrainian long-range drone hit an oil refinery, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan.

The drone, operated by the State Security Service (SBU), covered 1,500 kilometers (around 930 miles) to strike the target, a record-breaking distance for Ukraine at the time.

In April, Ukraine hit production facilities in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the state border.