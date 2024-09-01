Wreckage of missing Russian Mi-8 helicopter found with no survivors, Russian media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The wreckage of a missing Russian helicopter was located with no survivors found, a day after the Mi-8 helicopter went missing with 22 passengers on board in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, reported Russian state media on Sept. 1.

Seventeen bodies have been found so far at the crash site, according to Tass, which cited the Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry. On board were three crew members and nineteen passengers.

According to Tass, the aircraft belongs to the Vityaz-Aero airline which organizes tourist trips on the peninsula, and disappeared during a visit to the Vachkazhets volcano.

Russia's aviation industry has been hit hard by Western sanctions introduced in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and multiple incidents involving equipment malfunction on civilian airplanes have been reported.