Women give birth to 6 babies in Ukraine’s bomb shelters

Twins were born to the sound of sirens in Kyiv on Feb. 27. Earlier, another girl was born during an air raid alert in Ivano-Frankivsk on Feb. 26, and two boys and a girl were born the day before in Kyiv and Kherson, according to the health ministry.

“Our doctors are incredibly proud! You, along with the military, security forces and rescuers, are holding on incredibly hard!” Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

One baby was born inside a metro station, others in maternity hospitals' shelters.