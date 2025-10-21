KI logo
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Chart of the week: Will Ukraine’s central bank weaken the hryvnia?

by Luca Léry Moffat
Ukraine's average daily official and market exchange rates. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent) Note: The official rate is the exchange rate set by the central bank and used in customs, taxation, and accounting. This rate is not necessarily available to the public. The cash rate is the rate available at exchange booths and banks, and is set by market supply and demand. After the full-scale invasion, the cash rate soared as people scrambled for dollars and euros, fearing that the hryvnia would collapse.

Ukraine's central bank has held the country's exchange rate relatively stable in the last year after the initial volatility caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion. But that might be about to change.

Recent reports suggest that the International Monetary Fund wants the bank to weaken its currency, the hryvnia, ahead of negotiations for a new loan program. A devaluation would mean Ukrainians get less bang for their buck, and the National Bank of Ukraine is so far reportedly resisting the move.

Ukraine faces a gaping hole in its finances — $60 billion for 2026 and 2027, according to finance minister Serhii Marchenko — and is under pressure to secure financing from foreign partners and find durable ways of raising more revenue domestically.

"Foreign assistance is approximately one half of our budget, so a devaluation means that we could convert one dollar of assistance into more hryvnias, helping us to fund our defense," says Yeleazar Levchenko, economist at the Kyiv-based Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

"It would also address our worsening trade deficit," Levchenko added.

A combination of reduced exports and increasing imports is worsening Ukraine’s trade deficit, which hit a historic low of $5.1 billion over the summer, according to CES. Russia’s full-scale invasion destroyed or occupied some of Ukraine’s main export-oriented industries, including coal mines in Donetsk and steelworks in Mariupol. Exports have not recovered since.

Article image
A customer stands at a foreign currency exchange kiosk at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 18, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s imports are also increasing as the country purchases goods critical to the country’s war effort and replacements for critical infrastructure damaged by Russian air strikes, such as batteries and transformers.

A devaluation would boost Ukraine’s exports, since they would be relatively cheaper. But they would also make imports more expensive for Ukrainians, potentially causing unrest.

"A devaluation in the exchange rate could start to fuel an inflationary spiral, where Ukrainians start to expect higher inflation, which requires further devaluation, and therefore higher inflation," Levchenko says.

Given the high uncertainty induced by the war and the sensitivity of Ukrainians to inflation due to recent financial crises, the central bank will likely be very cautious if it pursues a devaluation.

The hryvnia has been repeatedly devalued since Russia’s full-scale invasion, but for the last year, it has remained relatively stable between 41 and 42 hryvnias per dollar. A weaker hryvnia would mean the rate would rise above 42 — i.e., more hryvnias would be needed to purchase one dollar.

Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

