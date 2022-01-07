Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War, Resistance, Military
Edit post

Who can and can't join Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force

by Illia Ponomarenko January 7, 2022 10:20 PM 2 min read
A soldier from Ukraine's 130th Territorial Defense Battalion inspects a vehicle during urban combat exercises on March 30, 2021. (130th Territorial Defense Battalion)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Starting from 2022, Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force will be a standalone branch of the country's armed forces.

It's calling on all willing volunteers to join and help to defend their own homes as "weekend warriors" — working their usual civilian jobs but doing occasional drills and exercises in their spare time.

According to new legislation that enters force in 2022, pretty much anyone aged between 18 and 60 can enlist in the force, which expects to recruit 11,000 servicemembers across the country.

The new legislation comes into force amid the looming threat of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has massed 122,000 troops near Ukraine's border since November.

The territorial defense units, mostly consisting of light infantry, will perform auxiliary missions behind the lines of the regular military. According to the Armed Forces, this will be a full-fledged military organization rather than a paramilitary.

According to the National Resistance Act, these formations must ensure security and order behind the frontline, assist the Armed Forces in combat operations, guard key infrastructure facilities, and render assistance in combating hostile subversive activities in their local areas.

The force's backbone will consist of former active-duty service members of the Armed Forces and other official military formations. They will be given top priority, as Ukraine's military said on Jan. 7.

Civilians with no combat or service experience, however, should not be discouraged: The road is open to them as well.

Civilian recruits first need to pass medical, professional, and psychological examinations — and if no issues are found, sign a service contract and take the Territorial Defense Volunteer oath.

The new, uniformed servicemember will be commissioned to a territorial defense unit in a city or territorial district where they reside. The military is expected to have a wide candidate pool: A recent poll by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future found that 32% of Ukrainians are ready to join the force.

However, there are certain limitations: Individuals who have been convicted of serious crimes or have two or more criminal record counts can't enlist.

"The advantage of this type of service is that personnel will serve near their homes and essentially defend their hometowns," a military spokesperson said on Jan. 4.

"They will serve as commissioned or non-commissioned officers, and as enlisted soldiers. All staff members are guaranteed to get salaries according to their position... All service members will retain their civilian jobs and usual salaries... if they are mobilized for active full-time service."

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.