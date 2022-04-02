White House: US providing Ukraine with equipment in case of chemical, biological attack.

This audio is created with AI assistance

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on April 1 that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with “life-saving equipment and supplies that could be deployed in the event of Russians’ use of a chemical or biological weapon against Ukraine.” U.S. President Joe Biden has previously expressed concerns that Russia could deploy unconventional weapons in Ukraine and stated that it would warrant a response from the U.S. and its allies.