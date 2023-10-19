In reversal, Ukraine-skeptic candidate to attempt third vote for US speaker

This audio is created with AI assistance

Only a few hours after saying he would not try a third vote for Speaker of the House, right-wing Representative Jim Jordan abruptly changed his mind and pledged to move forward with his quest for the speakership, the New York Times reported on Oct. 19.

Jordan had previously lost two votes to become speaker, and in the face of an uncertain third vote, decided to temporarily withdraw from the race and endorse the current interim speaker, Republican Patrick T. McHenry

A hard-right Republican known for obstructionism, anti-government views, and a penchant for conspiracy theories, Jordan struggled to gain support from his own party.

In addition to being an outspoken opponent of providing aid to Ukraine, Jordan has notably refused to say that Donald Trump actually lost the 2020 presidential election.

If elected speaker, Jordan said he would not bring Ukraine aid to the floor for a vote.

Republicans for Ukraine, an advocacy group aimed at encouraging support for Ukraine from within the party, gave Jordan an 'F' on their 'report card' that grades Congressional Republicans on their votes for aid and statements about the war.

In the second vote, Jordan actually received fewer votes than the first, both of which were far short of the majority needed to secure the seat.

At the time of this publication, it is unclear how Jordan will overcome the opposition to his candidacy that currently stems from different segments of the Republican party.

It's also not clear if Jordan will change his mind, again.

In contrast, Democrats have remained united, with all 212 members voting both times for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.