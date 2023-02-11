White House: Countries can make their own decision on giving Ukraine fighter jets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Any country can independently decide to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, said on Feb. 10.

“If a NATO nation or even a non-NATO nation wants to provide capabilities like fighter aircraft to Ukraine, that’s certainly their decision to make,” Kirby said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. will train pilots to operate NATO-standard fighter jets and will receive the first batch of Ukrainian trainees in the spring.