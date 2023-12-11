White House: Another aid package for Ukraine to be announced before end of year

This audio is created with AI assistance

Another support package for Ukraine can be expected from the White House before the end of 2023, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told the press on Dec. 11.

Concerns for the continuation of U.S. support to Ukraine have grown after months of infighting in Congress over government spending, including military aid for Ukraine.

"We don’t have too many more weeks left in this year to be able to provide security assistance." Kirby said. "So, I would fully expect that you’re going to see us announce additional security assistance before the end of the month. "

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that included $61 billion in aid for Ukraine in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6, insisting that any further military aid for Ukraine or Israel must include major significant domestic border changes.

The U.S. is set to run out of funds to support Ukraine in the coming weeks if Congress does not take action, White House Budget Office Director Shalanda Young informed congressional leaders in a letter on Dec. 4.

Of the $111 billion so far approved by Congress to support Ukraine, the Defense Department has used 97% of its $62.3 billion budget for Ukraine, according to the White House.

The State Department has used 100% of the $4.7 billion it received to spend on military aid for Ukraine.

The State Department, together with USAID, has used 100% of the $27.2 billion earmarked for economic and civilian security assistance, which includes programs like humanitarian demining.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 11. He is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and speak at the Senate on Dec. 12.