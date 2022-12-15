Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Washington Post: US plans to send Ukraine smart-bomb kits

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 15, 2022 2:17 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is considering providing Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment that turns unguided aerial munitions into “smart bombs” capable of hitting Russian military positions “with a high degree of accuracy,” WP reported, citing senior U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The kits include global positioning devices to ensure accuracy and can be attached to various weapons, creating a so-called Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), according to WP.

The sources didn’t specify which Ukrainian weaponry systems would be augmented with the smart-bomb kits.

It is not yet clear whether Biden or any of his top national security advisers have approved the proposed JDAM transfer to Ukraine, the officials said.

As Ukraine’s Air Force mainly depends on aging Soviet MiG aircraft, the Pentagon is looking for ways to modernize them rather than supply newer Western aircraft, which requires extended training for operating staff, WP wrote.

On Dec. 9, the U.S. approved an additional $275 million security assistance package for Ukraine, including High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS), 80,000 rounds of ammunition, air defenses, around 150 generators, high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs) ambulances, and medical equipment.

The Biden administration is also planning to deliver Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, CNN reported on Dec. 13, citing three U.S. officials.

The U.S. has provided more than $19 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February, according to Pentagon.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
