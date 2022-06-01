Washington Post: US defends decision to provide Ukraine with HIMARS.

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl dismissed criticism that the delayed provision of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine comes too late, saying they will “arrive in a time frame that’s relevant.” The satellite-guided weapons are the most advanced arms sent to Ukraine by the U.S. thus far and will reportedly arrive soon. U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken also dismissed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comment that providing HIMARS is “pouring fuel on the fire,” saying “the best way to avoid escalation is for Russia to stop the aggression and war that it started.”