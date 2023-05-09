Washington Post: UK preparing to give long-range missiles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. appears ready to send Ukraine long-range missiles that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away, the Washington Post reported on May 9, citing a procurement notice by the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine.

In the notice posted on May 2, the U.K. Defense Ministry asked for "expressions of interest" in supplying such missiles, requesting a response within three days, the WP wrote.

No final decision has been made, according to an unnamed U.K. official, who refused to provide further details on the type and quantity of the missiles as well as delivery time. However, the notice is reportedly a significant step towards the U.K. giving such munitions to Ukraine.

The requested specifications match the U.K.-owned Storm Shadow cruise missiles that can be installed on Soviet-made Ukrainian jets, the publication added.

Such missiles can reach Russia's territory, but Ukraine has repeatedly vowed not to use donated long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Instead, Kyiv says it would use such weaponry to attack Russian command centers, supply lines, ammunition, and fuel depots deep in Crimea and the occupied territories of Ukraine's east.

However, many of Kyiv's allies, including the U.S., have been reluctant to provide such striking capabilities to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Feb. 8 that the U.K. would provide longer-range weapons to Ukraine. However, it was not clear what kind of missiles he was referring to and when they would arrive.