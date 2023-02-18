Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Wallace: Ukraine to receive Typhoon fighters only after war ends

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 1:34 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has told Der Spiegel that Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, only after Russia’s war against Ukraine is over.

Wallace said “there will be no quick deliveries” of the fighters at this stage of the war.

“Let’s be honest, it will be a long time before anyone delivers fighter jets to Ukraine. Moreover, modern aircraft, such as the Eurofighter, which we call Typhoon in the UK, will be delivered to Kyiv only after the end of the conflict. This is the consensus among Western partners,” Wallace said.

However, Wallace said Ukraine’s allies are ready “to take this step at some point.” \

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent

The European Parliament on Feb. 16 urged EU member states to consider supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems, and more ammunition.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16 and Typhoon fighters and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

During the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland is not open to providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

However, he said he was willing to collaborate with other NATO countries to provide alternative fighter jets.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Ukrinform on Feb. 17 that supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 aircraft was one alternative since they required less training.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.