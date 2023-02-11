Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Wagner Group boss says Russia could take two years to capture Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2023 9:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, said on Feb. 11 that it could take two years for Moscow to capture the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as reported by Reuters.

Russia occupied parts of the region back in 2014, saying that taking control of the region is now the key goal of the all-out war.

In an interview with Russian pro-war propagandist Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said that capturing the eastern Ukrainian regions could take one and a half to two years.

He added, “if we have to get to the Dnipro River, then it will take about three years.”

Along with the Russian military, the Wagner Group has been taking part in the months-long fierce battle for Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

The mercenary group head said that Russia needs to capture Bakhmut, admitting that it is “too early to say that we are close” to a total blockade of the city.

Russian troops have recently captured settlements north and south of Bakhmut and are trying to cut off all supply lines leading to the embattled town.

Capturing Bakhmut would allow Russia to disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines in the area and open up the main road leading to the two key Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.