UK Defense Ministry: Wagner elements arrive in Belarus, group expected to continue Africa operations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2023 11:06 AM 2 min read
Members of the Wagner Group sit atop a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023. (Photo: Roman Romokhov/AFP via Getty Images)
Wagner Group's interim arrangements with the Russian state are taking shape, according to the latest intelligence update from the U.K. Defense Ministry published on July 16.    

As of July 15, "at least a small contingent" of Wagner fighters arrived at a camp in Belarus, days after the army for hire handed over 2,000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks, to the Russian state, the ministry said.    

Wagner-linked social media groups resumed their activity, highlighting its activities in Africa. British intelligence believes Moscow will accept Wagner Group's desire to maintain an extensive presence in African countries.

Belarus said it had reached an agreement for Wagner Group to train its soldiers. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal after Wagner's one-day rebellion on June 24, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called treachery.

The mutiny was launched after Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin claimed that Russian army attacked his mercenaries, following months of his publicized spats with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Wagner fighters had captured Rostov-on-Don and were driving on Moscow, shooting down Russian aircraft that came to interdict. But Prigozhin called off the assault, saying he did not want to spill Russian blood. He was allowed to depart to Belarus.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
