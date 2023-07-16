UK Defense Ministry: Wagner elements arrive in Belarus, group expected to continue Africa operations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner Group's interim arrangements with the Russian state are taking shape, according to the latest intelligence update from the U.K. Defense Ministry published on July 16.



As of July 15, "at least a small contingent" of Wagner fighters arrived at a camp in Belarus, days after the army for hire handed over 2,000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks, to the Russian state, the ministry said.



Wagner-linked social media groups resumed their activity, highlighting its activities in Africa. British intelligence believes Moscow will accept Wagner Group's desire to maintain an extensive presence in African countries.

Belarus said it had reached an agreement for Wagner Group to train its soldiers. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal after Wagner's one-day rebellion on June 24, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called treachery.

The mutiny was launched after Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin claimed that Russian army attacked his mercenaries, following months of his publicized spats with the Russian Defense Ministry.



Wagner fighters had captured Rostov-on-Don and were driving on Moscow, shooting down Russian aircraft that came to interdict. But Prigozhin called off the assault, saying he did not want to spill Russian blood. He was allowed to depart to Belarus.