Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

VP of Ukrainian Chess Federation killed in action

by Abbey Fenbert November 27, 2023 7:18 AM 1 min read
Artem Sachuk, vice president of the Ukrainian Chess Federation and member of Ukraine's armed forces. (Artem Sachuk / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Artem Sachuk, vice president of the Ukrainian Chess Federation, was killed in action while fighting on the front lines, the chess organization reported via Facebook on Nov. 26.

Sachuk, 39, was a resident of Zhytomyr who volunteered for the army shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne in July 2022, Sachuk said he taught his fellow soldiers how to play chess and used the game to give examples of combat formations.

"Chess is actually a war game. It is an imitation of a military conflict and it absolutely has practical value. Many chess players are now defending Ukraine as part of various units, not just the Armed Forces," Sachuk told Suspilne.

The Ukrainian Chess Federation said Sachuk was "a well-known figure" in the chess world, and that he organized many competitions within Ukraine and internationally.

Details regarding the circumstances of Sachuk's death have not been reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s increased weapons production may lead to new attacks elsewhere, commander says
Key updates on Nov. 26: * Shmyhal: Russia sold $1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain on world markets * Polish truckers to start round-the-clock blockade of border crossing on Nov. 27 * Media: Ukraine retaliated against Russia’s mass attack with drones * ISW: Russian forces advancing in Avdiivka…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.