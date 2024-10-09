VP Harris urged Zelensky to develop succession plan in case of death or capture ahead of invasion, book excerpt reveals

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ahead of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to develop a succession plan in case he were to be killed or captured, excerpts from the book "War" by journalist Bob Woodward revealed on Oct. 8.

Zelensky has been the prime target for Russian assassination attempts since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. In late November 2023, Zelensky said in an interview with The Sun that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.

According to Woodward, Harris told Zelensky that he president needed to “start thinking about things like having a succession plan in place to run the country if you are captured or killed or cannot govern,” CNN reported.

The conversation occurred alongside the coinciding of the Munich Security Conference where Harris revealed to Zelensky that a Russian invasion was imminent - a warning that Zelensky continued to dismiss until the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

According to Woodward, Harris feared it would be the last time United States officials would see Zelensky alive.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, has played an extensive role in the Biden administration's foreign affairs efforts, having held six separate meetings with Zelensky following the start of the invasion.

At Ukraine's global peace summit in Switzerland in June, Harris represented the U.S. and announced over $1.5 billion in additional support for Ukraine. Harris also accused Russia of crimes against humanity for its war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, saying the aggressor must be held responsible for their "barbaric" war operations.

Under Ukraine's Constitution, the speaker of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, would assume the presidency if Zelensky were unable to fulfill his duties.







