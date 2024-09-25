Around 20 Russian soldiers captured during operation to recapture Vovchansk aggregate plant, military intelligence claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces captured around 20 Russian soldiers and killed "several dozen" others during an operation to recapture an aggregate plant in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, a member of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Sept. 25.

Speaking to national television, a HUR special forces officer with the call sign Viking revealed details of the operation, adding a further four Russian soldiers "tried to leave the plant and were neutralized outside the perimeter."

"The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy at the factory put up a lot of resistance, but in the end we completed the task," he said.

Russian troops had been in control of the Vovchansk plant for several months before the facility was recaptured on Sept. 24., HUR previously reported.

"The plant is destroyed and damaged. But it is possible to maintain a defense there," Viking said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov was briefed on the "successful completion of the operation," HUR said in a statement on Sept. 24, adding the "extremely difficult" attack was carried out by the agency's special forces.

"The fighters of HUR carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the enemy in densely built-up conditions. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy," it claimed.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces took the territory of the aggregate plant under control after all 30 buildings were cleared (of Russian forces)."

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

While initially gaining ground, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors in Ukraine's east near Pokrovsk, Vuhledar and Toretsk.