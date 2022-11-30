Von der Leyen: EU seeks tribunal for Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Together with the International Criminal Court, the EU intends to help set up a specialized court to prosecute war crimes allegedly committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Nov. 30.



"Russia must pay for its horrific crimes," she said. "With our partners, we will make sure that Russia pays for the devastation it caused, with the frozen funds of oligarchs and assets of its central bank."

On Nov. 23, the European Parliament passed a resolution marking Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," saying Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, schools, and shelters, violate international law.

According to United Nations estimates, Russia's war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,655 civilians and injured at least 10,368 as of Nov. 29. The The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights notes that the actual figures are likely considerably higher as the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.