Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Russia, War, Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Video shows Russian forces executing unarmed, wounded Ukrainian soldier, Kyiv says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2024 9:53 PM 3 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets on April 24, 2023, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A video circulating online shows the latest instance of Russian forces executing a Ukrainian soldier, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Nov. 9.

"The occupiers have no limit to cynicism and cruelty," he said in a post on Telegram.

"The Russians shot an apparently wounded, unarmed Ukrainian soldier. They captured it on a video that is spreading online."

Lubinets said he would be writing a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the U.N.

"This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war," he added.

Finishing off the defenseless: How the Russians execute Ukrainian soldiers
Warning: This article contains graphic photos and descriptions of graphic scenes. A decomposed human hand with the remains of flesh, bleak and brown save for one splash of color — two thin blue-yellow rubber bracelets. The colors of the Ukrainian national flag. The hand was from a body of the hund…
The Kyiv IndependentKamila Hrabchuk

Lubinets did not specify when or where the video was taken.

Earlier this week, a senior representative of the Prosecutor General's Office said Kyiv knows of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who were executed by Russian forces on the battlefield throughout the full-scale war.

Reports of murders, torture, and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war are received regularly by Ukrainian authorities and have spiked in recent months. Most cases were recorded in embattled Donetsk Oblast.

Speaking on national television, Denys Lysenko, the head of the department focused on war-related crimes, said that 49 criminal investigations were underway regarding the execution of Ukrainian POWs.

The most recent cases include the killing of six captured Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors reported on Nov. 5.

"We are now analyzing all these cases, looking for patterns... We are considering all these cases comprehensively and the involvement of a particular armed unit is, of course, analyzed in each case," Lysenko said.

According to him, prosecutors are building cases against representatives of the Russian military leadership who may be involved in organizing such executions or in failing to take measures to prevent them.

Former Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called the killing of Ukrainian servicemen in captivity a "deliberate policy" of Russia.

Some 80% of the cases of executions of Ukrainian POWs were recorded in 2024, but the trend began to appear in November 2023, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian military personnel towards our prisoners of war for the worse," said Yurii Belousov, a senior representative of the Prosecutor General's Office.

‘Crimea is gone’ — Senior Trump advisor says Ukraine needs to have ‘realistic’ war aims
A senior advisor to Donald Trump has said Ukraine needs to be “realistic” in its aims for the war, adding the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea was “gone.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.