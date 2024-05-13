Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Veterans, Culture, Russia's war, Entertainment
Edit post

Veteran Oleksandr Budko to be Ukraine's next 'Bachelor'

by Kateryna Hodunova May 13, 2024 10:46 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian veteran Oleksandr "Teren" Budko will participate in the next season of "The Bachelor" on the Ukrainian TV channel STB. (STB)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian veteran Oleksandr "Teren" Budko will be the next "Bachelor" of the Ukrainian adaptation of American TV series by the same name, the Ukrainian TV channel STB reported on May 13.

Budko joined the Carpathian Sich 49th Infantry Battalion as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Budko was severely injured in May 2022 in Kharkiv Oblast's Izium district and lost both legs. He underwent rehabilitation in the U.S. and started walking with prostheses.

"This fall, together with 'The Bachelor,' we will create a friendly national culture for veterans. And we will dive into a new love story," the STB's statement read.

"Today, the perfect man in the eyes of Ukrainian women is a defender with whom you feel safe," according to the statement.

"'The Bachelor' is a great opportunity for me to show many good and positive ideas that are changing us for the better," Budko said.

Budko also won a bronze medal in swimming at the Invictus Games and participated in the performance of the United Ukrainian Ballet in California in 2023.

He also published his first book, "The Story of a Stubborn Man," which touched on his life from Feb. 24 to Aug. 24, 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.