Senior Human Resources Officer for the NDI

Back

Department: Operations and Compliance

Job Title: Senior Human Resources Officer

Reports to: Resident Director of Operations & Compliance

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine (The position is currently remote.

Eventually, it will be based in Kyiv, subject to security reviews)

Application Deadline: Jan. 30, 2023

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) is a non-profit organization working to strengthen democracy worldwide. The NDI programs are supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.K., Sweden, Canada, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and other donors. The NDI and its partners have been working in Ukraine since 1992.

Position Summary: The National Democratic Institute (NDI) seeks a full-time Senior Human Resources Officer (SHRO) to support its growing and diverse workforce in Ukraine. The SHRO will be responsible for coordinating assigned Human Resources (HR) functions under the supervision of the Resident Director for Operations and Compliance, and ultimately the Resident Country Director. As part of this position, the SHRO will be expected to be the main point-of-contact for employees on HR matters to ensure compliance with internal policies and processes. This position requires a high degree of discretion, strong critical thinking skills, exceptional judgment, and a strong sense of empathy. This position will receive some assistant-level staff support for routine HR functions and have indirect supervisory responsibilities. Fluency in English is desired.

Job Responsibilities:

Demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of NDI policies and related procedures as well as relevant Ukrainian labor laws, in order to provide guidance to management and staff that ensures accurate interpretations and application, as well as required compliance;

Build trust-based, collaborative and respectful relationships across the organization to create a positive and fair work environment/culture through effective communications and responsiveness to HR requests;

Act as the employee liaison to coordinate HR activities, such as benefits enrollment, performance management processes, leave reporting and tracking, utilization of professional development opportunities, policy dissemination, offboarding, etc.;

Prepare documents for presentation to GDIP to fulfill the NDI’s employer responsibilities for official employee registrations

Provide confidential support to staff when they wish to raise questions or concerns related to their employment, organizational practices and personal wellbeing;

Provide confidential support to senior management on employment-related matters;

Coordinate full-cycle recruitment processes from identifying staffing needs with program managers and developing job postings to attract excellent candidates, to coordinating interview processes and completing intake forms;

Oversee NDI’s onboarding process for new personnel, including the orientation program and the probationary assessment;

Lead on the development of an effective and attractive internship program, in coordination with an internal working group, as well as coordinate career progression opportunities for staff development

Ensure accurate applicant and personnel records are maintained in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, data protection regulations and NDI policy.

Maintain an updated Staff Handbook and create draft policies and process documents to ensure efficient delivery of HR functions to staff; Undertake special projects to support the development of specific HR-related functions in the NDI office;

Maintain knowledge on external trends and issues that may affect HR practices and staff retention;

Perform other duties as assigned by supervisor(s) even at non-traditional working hours, when required.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university required, preferably in business administration or human resources management;

Minimum six years of relevant and progressive experience in human resources operations;

Strong knowledge about prevailing human resources management practices in Ukraine, including deep familiarity with Ukrainian labor legislation;

Exceptional organizational skills with clear attention to detail;

Known by colleagues for high levels of discretion and empathy;

Reputation for a strong work ethic, trustworthiness, effective time management skills, and problem solving;

Demonstrated ability to prioritize tasks and work under pressure;

Fluency in Ukrainian is required;

Fluency in English is desired, but a minimum of strong written and oral communication skills in English are required;

Possess excellent interpersonal skills to effectively build relationships with all levels of staff, program partners, international personnel and consultants, political actors, and the NGO community;

Previous experience supervising junior staff;

Ability to work both independently and as a member of a team;

Working knowledge of Google Apps (Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, and G+), and PC-based word processing and spreadsheet applications;

Willingness to work beyond usual working hours, when necessary;

Submission Guidelines: Suitable and qualified candidates are requested to send a CV and motivation letter in English to the following email address: ukraine@ndi.org , with the subject line (Ref: Senior Human Resources Officer). Your CV and motivation letter should demonstrate your interest and qualifications for this position, and be submitted as a single PDF file.

Deadline: The deadline for submitting applications is Jan. 30, 2023. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the written assessment, and finalists only will be invited for an interview.

The NDI welcomes and supports a diverse, inclusive work environment. As such, our commitment is to promote equal employment opportunities for all applicants seeking employment and employees. The NDI makes employment decisions based on organizational needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications without regard to any grounds such as age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, etc.