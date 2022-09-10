Grants and Contracts Officer for the USAID/ENGAGE

Pact Inc. seeks candidates to fill the positions of Grants and Contracts Officer for the USAID/Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity in Ukraine.

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Supervisor: Senior Grants and Contracts Manager

Job type: Full-time

Duration: One year with the possibility of extension

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow – the promise of a healthy life, a decent livelihood, and sustainable natural resources that benefit communities. Now more than ever in its 50-year history, Pact is helping millions of people who are poor and marginalized discover and build their own solutions and take ownership over their future.

Pact enables systemic solutions that allow those who are poor and marginalized to earn a dignified living, be healthy, and take part in the benefits that nature provides. Pact accomplishes this by strengthening local capacity, forging effective governance systems, and transforming markets into a force for development.

About the ENGAGE activity

Pact, a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, is implementing a USAID-funded project Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity.

The purpose of ENGAGE is to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at the national, regional, and local levels. ENGAGE focuses efforts at both the grassroots level to educate and activate citizens to engage in civic initiatives, as well as the national and regional (oblast and rayon) levels to improve organizational capacities, build coalitions, support advocacy, and watchdog initiatives. The ENGAGE activity primarily focuses on key democratic reforms and cross-cutting themes, such as anti-corruption, civil education, transparency, and accountability including electoral processes, inclusive development of various vulnerable groups, youth, and EU integration.

The position is contingent upon funding.

Position Purpose

The Grants and Contracts Officer provides administration of the full grants and contracts cycle for ENGAGE – including short-term technical assistance (STTA) consultancies, direct distribution of goods and services (DDGS), and other types of agreements as may be needed for the ENGAGE Activity implementation – (hereinafter – “grants and contracts”). The grants and contract cycle includes, but is not limited to, the stages of planning, solicitation, due diligence and risk assessment, award, implementation monitoring, and close-out. The Grants and Contracts Officer is also responsible for maintaining complete files and data and coordinating technical assistance as may be necessary.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure compliance with USG and Pact policies, procedures, and best practices.

Ensure due selection of counteragents.

Review and analyze budget estimates for allowability, allocability, reasonableness, and consistency.

Ensure proper negotiation of terms and conditions for grants and contracts.

Ensure proper preparation and execution of grant and contract instruments.

Ensure grants and contracts management, successful implementation, and achievement of intended results.

Ensure timely disbursement of funds under grants and contracts.

Work closely with Program Officers to ensure that monitoring and evaluation of grants and contracts are conducted as required and that deliverables, deadlines, and programmatic outputs and impact are captured and recorded in the project databases in an accurate and timely fashion.

Ensure that all grants and contracts files are complete and maintained as required.

Documentation required will include various combinations of the following: solicitation documentation, donor approvals, negotiation memos, agreements, branding and marking plans, reports, monitoring summaries, checklists, and other documents.

Ensure that grants and contracts are closed out within required timeframes.

Other duties as assigned by the direct supervisor within the Grants and Contracts Officer’s competence.

Basic Requirements

At least a BA degree (preferably in Accounting, Finance, Law, or Management – but other relevant fields can be proposed and will be considered).

At least 2 years of work experience with international technical assistance programs supported by international donors.

Sound understanding of grants and contracts lifecycle.

Good written and oral English and Ukrainian.

Good organizational skills, ability to independently manage complex workloads and deadlines.

Good administration skills, including computing and word processing.

Preferred Qualifications

Any combination of the following qualifications will give an advantage to applicants:

Experience of working for USG-funded projects and understanding of USG rules and regulations governing grants and agreements.

Experience with NGOs, grant management, procurement, logistical support, event organizing, program assistance, and/or outreach activities.

Advanced level of MS Excel usage.

Ability to build databases.

Skills in data management and visualization.

Experience with grants management software a plus.

Other relevant computer skills.





To Apply:

Please send your CV and motivation letter to engagehr@pactworld.org with “Grants&Contracts Officer” in the subject line by COB Sept. 20.

Please include at least three contacts of your former supervisors who can provide references for you. Only short-listed candidates will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.