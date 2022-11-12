Gender and Social Inclusion Advisor

Back

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine (remote work is permitted until the security situation improves)

Division: Community and Governance

Reports to: UNITY Chief of Party

ABOUT IREX

IREX is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to building a more just, prosperous, and inclusive world by empowering youth, cultivating leaders, strengthening institutions, and extending access to quality education and information. Founded in 1968, IREX has an annual portfolio of over $90 million, offices in 20 countries, and a global staff of 600. We work in more than 100 countries worldwide.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Gender Equality & Social Inclusion Advisor will provide support to technical teams and partners across UNITY Project Objectives 1-4. This support will be comprised of a wide range of tasks, including but not limited to the following: design and conduct gender and social inclusion (GESI) analyses, assessments, and additional research focusing on specific GESI issues, as needed; ensure a gender and inclusion integration strategy across programming, including crafting opportunities for meaningful inclusion; coordinate program outreach to and recruitment of young women and marginalized groups; apply inclusion best practices to design of data collection instruments, data analysis, program learning initiatives, and other MEL activities; train program staff and consultants on inclusion best practices, Do-No-More-Harm principles, safeguarding and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) of underage and vulnerable participants; contribute to program reporting and budget monitoring; and other tasks as needed to ensure accountability mechanisms for meaningful inclusion across program component areas. The GESI Advisor will be the focal point for UNITY subgrantees and partners on inclusion-related questions as well as on PSEA. They will be responsible for maintaining the UNITY PSEA hotline and email address.

General Duties & Responsibilities

Design and conduct gender and inclusion analysis to identify identity-based opportunities and constraints facing diverse youth in Ukraine, and additional research focusing on specific gender and inclusion issues as needed

Develop, implement, and monitor a gender and inclusion integration strategy to ensure diverse youth benefit equitably from the program and to reduce identity-based disparities experienced by youthIn close collaboration with program communications team, coordinate program outreach to and recruitment of young women and marginalized groups, including ethnic minorities, rural youth, youth with disabilities and LGBTQ youthIn close collaboration with the technical teams, craft opportunities for meaningful inclusion of diverse youth in training design, facilitation, participation and evaluation across Objectives 1-4

In close collaboration with the subgrants team, integrate gender and inclusion requirements into bidding, procurement and partner orientation materials

In close collaboration with the MEL team, apply inclusion best practices to design of data collection instruments, data analysis, program learning initiatives, and other MEL activities with staff and partners to track identity-based differences in participation and outcomes as well as the impact of program activities on progress toward gender equality and social inclusion

Oversee accountability mechanisms for meaningful inclusion across program component areas

Coordinate with program communications team to create outcome-focused materials by and for youth to publicize results and amplify the voice of girls, women and marginalized youth

Contribute to program reporting and budget monitoring related to gender and inclusion investments

Train program staff, program partners and subgrantees and consultants on inclusion best practices, do no more harm principles, safeguarding and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) of underage and vulnerable participants, as needed

Travel throughout Ukraine, as required

Responsible for maintaining UNITY PSEA hotline and email address.

Manage evaluation contracts and agreements with outside vendors.

Responsible for securely storing databases and other related materials and resources.

Other duties as assigned

Requirements

Ukrainian citizenship or residency with work authorization.

Bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred) in gender studies, sociology, psychology, human rights, public policy, or a related field of social studies

At least five (5) years of experience working on gender and/or social inclusion programs

Experience with monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL), research, and adaptive methodologies

Preferred experience working with USAID-funded programs

Excellent facilitation skills, and experience with both youth- and adult-focused methods preferred

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to interact and cooperate effectively with a large and multicultural team

Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, Ukrainian and Russian

To apply

Please send your cover letter and a CV. Only complete applications will be considered. No telephone inquiries will be accepted.

Application Deadline: Nov. 16, 2022. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.

IREX conducts anti-terrorism database clearances on candidates who accept employment offers. IREX is also an E-Verify Employer.

IREX is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace and inclusive hiring practices.

IREX is an equal-opportunity employer.