Pact seeks an experienced Finance Manager for the USAID/Ukraine Public Health System Recovery and Resilience Activity. This activity will strengthen public health, by improving standards, outreach, and access to essential healthcare services during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The position will support administrative, human resources, and operational efforts under the project, including logistics, procurement, recruitment, and consultant coordination.

This is to be a five-year activity.





Key Responsibilities

The Finance Manager is expected to provide financial, compliance support to the project, in line with US government regulations and policies. The Finance Manager will implement fraud mitigation and ensure systems and processes are implemented effectively to support the implementation of the USAID cooperative agreement award. This manager will work directly in support of the project’s Director of Finance and Grants Management, coordinating with the project technical and grants and contracts teams.





Specific Duties

Provide financial management support for the project, including ensuring that expenditures are compliant with US government regulations and policies.

Contribute various financial assistance such as budgeting, auditing, forecasting, and analysis.

Ensure systems and processes are implemented effectively to support project implementation of the award and that fraud mitigation practices are in place.

Collect and review financial data from various sources. Maintain appropriate records and documentation.

Support Director of Finance and Grants Management in managing, tracking, monitoring, and reporting financial data as requested.

Identify potential areas of financial and compliance vulnerability and risk and together with the Director of Finance and Grants Management develop or implement action plans to resolve problematic issues.

Liaise with Grants and Contracts team to track project spending, and prepare monthly financial reports.

Create, maintain, and update financial databases and spreadsheets, and generate various financial reports as required.

Mentor and supervise junior finance staff.

Other duties as assigned.





Basic Requirements

Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting or equivalent.

At least eight years of experience working in international development, preferably USAID-funded projects in finance, procurement, logistics, or related areas.

At least four years of experience in financial compliance and progressive supervisory work, with experience directly supervising administrative, finance, and/or operational staff.

Knowledge of U.S. government references including OMB Circulars (e.g. A-122), 22 CFR 226 and 22 CFR 228, ADS, CAS, FFATA, DSSR, and FTR.

Experience managing USAID contracts and/or cooperative agreements.

Knowledge of USAID rules, regulations and policies, particularly financial reporting and compliance requirements.

Proficiency in relevant computer applications and databases.

Fluency in Ukrainian and Russian (oral, writing, and reading).

Working proficiency in English (oral, writing and reading).

Preferred qualifications

Fluency in English (oral, writing, and reading).

Experience with accounting software such as Serenic, Navigator, ERPs, ACCPAC, or others.

Experience with management and/or administration for USAID projects, including experience managing sub-contracts and sub-grants.

Experience working with community-based organizations and/or health projects in Ukraine.

Ukrainian nationals only.

To apply please send cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than July 18, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



