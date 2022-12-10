Capacity Development Officer for the Pact

Back

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we build systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and governments that create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our staff have a range of expertise in areas including public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance, and more. This expertise is combined in Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Position Purpose

Pact seeks an experienced Capacity Development Officer for the five-year USAID/Ukraine year Public Health System Recovery and Resilience (PHS R&R) Project. The primary goal of PHS R&R is to strengthen the Government of Ukraine (GoU)’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats, sustain critical public health services during a crisis, and protect the health of all Ukrainians including vulnerable and marginalized groups. The Capacity Development Officer will lead PHS R&R’s efforts to improve capacities of the public health workforce to execute 10 essential public health operations at the national, regional and local level. Workforce Development Specialist will be responsible for leading on development and implementation of the project’s comprehensive Capacity Development (CD) strategy to strengthen the organizational and technical capacity of local partners.

Key responsibilities

Lead the development and implementation of the project’s comprehensive CD strategy to strengthen the organizational and technical capacity of local partners working in the area of public health, including both public sector institutions and CSOs.

Support the development, implementation, and monitoring of all project activities concerning CD. Lead the technical and contextual adaptation of Pact’s capacity development tools and supervise or directly implement them.

Ensure high-quality technical programming through participatory methodologies, co-creation, and contextualization, per Pact’s capacity development overarching principles, approaches, and tools.

Oversee and support the development, implementation, and monitoring of Capacity Action Plans (CAPs) for local partners to ensure achievement of expected outcomes.

Serve as a liaison between Project technical teams to ensure complexity of technical assistance and support, fostering strong collaboration and coordination with the grants management team.

Develop and oversee the implementation of a private sector engagement strategy.

Support the development of materials and processes for specific areas/topics identified as needed for capacity development of local partners, including trainings, mentoring, and coaching, partners peer learning, and other methodologies.

Conduct periodic review/mapping of the technical and organizational strengths/assets and needs that exist among the partners so that best practices and expertise can be exchanged locally.

Manage and maintain updated programmatic data in Pact’s Capacity Solutions Platform and the project’s in Pact site in close coordination with the MEL Manager.

Work closely with the project’s Knowledge Management Officer to support linkages and exchange of learnings and best practices across program activities and project teams.

Contribute to the development of annual workplans, performance monitoring, and program reporting.

Basic requirements

Master’s degree in public health, social service, business or public management or a related area, and 5+ years of prior relevant experience or equivalent combination of education and experience in implementing technical and organizational capacity building programs, adult education and institutional design, international development, organizational development, providing capacity development services, preferably in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Experience working with community-based organizations, local government, and public sector facilities.

Knowledge of capacity strengthening methodologies at the system, organizational and individual level.

Successful track record in developing collaborative relationships and liaising with government officials, community leaders, and civil society.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines

Proactive fast thinker able to work with minimal supervision

Ability to organize routine data and maintain the established procedures

Advanced level keyboard skills and computer literacy on a variety of software applications (MS Word, Excel, Access, etc.)

Strong critical thinking and attentiveness to detail

Excellent teamwork skills

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in both English and Ukrainian

Preferred qualifications

Demonstrated experience in developing CD strategy, implementing CD activities for internal/external clients.

Solid knowledge of the industry

Experience with international donor-funded programs (USAID-funded programs would be an advantage)

To apply please send a cover letter and CV to onechyporko@pactworld.org no later than Dec. 13, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pact is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, citizenship status, genetic information, matriculation, family responsibilities, personal appearance, credit information, tobacco use (except in the workplace), membership in an employee organization, or other protected classifications or non-merit factors.