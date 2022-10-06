USAID to provide Ukraine with $55 million to prepare for winter

This audio is created with AI assistance

The USAID has announced a $55 million investment in Ukraine's heating infrastructure to help the country prepare for winter amid Russia's war. According to Samantha Power, the organization's head, up to seven million Ukrainians in 19 regions will directly benefit from the assistance.

"This assistance will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment necessary to deliver heating to homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Ukraine," said Power.

Since Feb. 24, USAID has already assisted Ukraine in restoring heating and hot water for 22,000 people in Kyiv, who had lost access to the services after Russia damaged civilian infrastructure.