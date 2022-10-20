US warns about sanctions on 'all involved' in selling Iranian drones to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. promises to work with its allies and partners on preventing Iran's transfer of kamikaze drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department.

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," reads the report.

The U.S. also promises to "continue to surge unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine, including air defense capabilities, so that Ukraine can defend itself from these weapons," according to the report.

On Oct. 19, an unnamed European diplomat told Interfax Ukraine that the European Council would introduce a motion on sanctions on three high-ranking Iranian military officials, as well as on Shahed Aviation Industries (manufacturers of the kamikaze drones of the same name).

A day before, on Oct. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a proposal to cut diplomatic ties with Iran, which Ukraine now considers an official party to Russia's war against Ukraine.