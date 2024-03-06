Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Victoria Nuland, Antony Blinken, US aid, Russia's war against Ukraine
Edit post

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down

by Olena Goncharova March 6, 2024 5:03 AM 2 min read
Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland holds a briefing in Mykhailivska Square, Kyiv. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.

John Bass, the under secretary of state for management, will serve as her interim replacement, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who commended Nuland's extensive diplomatic career, including roles as department spokesperson, top European diplomat, and NATO ambassador.

Nuland has a extensive background in Ukraine, assuming a pivotal role as America's representative in Kyiv after the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution and the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"It’s Toria’s leadership on Ukraine that diplomats and students of foreign policy will study for years to come," Blinken said in a press statement. "Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand strongly on its own feet – democratically, economically, and militarily."

The Russian foreign ministry swiftly responded to the news, interpreting it as an acknowledgment of the U.S.' unsuccessful approach towards Russia. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that the cause, though not explicitly stated, was evident: the Biden administration's anti-Russian stance, championed by Victoria Nuland, has led to their decline.

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.