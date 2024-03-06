This audio is created with AI assistance

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.

John Bass, the under secretary of state for management, will serve as her interim replacement, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who commended Nuland's extensive diplomatic career, including roles as department spokesperson, top European diplomat, and NATO ambassador.

Nuland has a extensive background in Ukraine, assuming a pivotal role as America's representative in Kyiv after the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution and the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"It’s Toria’s leadership on Ukraine that diplomats and students of foreign policy will study for years to come," Blinken said in a press statement. "Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand strongly on its own feet – democratically, economically, and militarily."

The Russian foreign ministry swiftly responded to the news, interpreting it as an acknowledgment of the U.S.' unsuccessful approach towards Russia. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that the cause, though not explicitly stated, was evident: the Biden administration's anti-Russian stance, championed by Victoria Nuland, has led to their decline.