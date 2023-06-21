US to purchase $1 billion worth of air-to-air missiles, some will go to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon announced on June 20 a contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) worth around $1 billion, some of which are intended for Ukraine.

Aside from Ukraine, systems will be sold to 17 other countries, accounting for 39% of the contract value. The document did not specify the individual shares for each country.

The contract will cover the missiles, telemetry systems, spare parts, and other support activities.

The work will reportedly be performed by Raytheon Missiles and Defense in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027.

AMRAAM are guided air-to-air missiles, used by fighter jets in the U.S. military and by Washington's international partners.