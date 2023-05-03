US to provide Ukraine with additional $300 million in military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine worth $300 million on May 3.

The package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, as well as small arms and small arms ammunition.

According to the Pentagon press release, Washington will also provide Ukraine with anti-tank and anti-armor weapon systems, anti-tank guided missiles, Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, demolition munition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and more.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," reads the Pentagon’s press release.

The previous U.S. military assistance package for Ukraine worth $325 million was announced on April 19.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed more than $35.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

