News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Military aid, US aid, Pentagon
US provides Ukraine with new aid package worth $125 million

by Kateryna Hodunova August 9, 2024 11:46 PM 2 min read
The U.S. Defense Department announced on Aug. 9 additional military assistance to Ukraine worth $125 million
Supporters of Ukraine celebrate after House of Representatives passed bills, including aid to Ukraine and Israel, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, United States on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The U.S. Defense Department on Aug. 9 announced additional military assistance for Ukraine worth $125 million provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program.

The new U.S. aid package is the 63rd tranche allocated under the PDA program, according to the Pentagon's statement.

The PDA program allows the president to allocate equipment from U.S. stocks, such as ammunition, vehicles, and medical supplies, to respond to crises abroad.

The recent package includes ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, Stinger missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The Pentagon will also provide Ukraine with multi-purpose radar stations, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances, small arms ammunition, explosive munitions, "equipment to protect critical national infrastructure," and spare parts.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression," the statement read.

On July 3, the U.S. Defense Department announced a $150 million package of military aid for Ukraine.

The assistance included air defense interceptors, ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, and other critical capabilities drawn from U.S. stocks.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

11:14 PM

Rheinmetall to deliver 8 more rescue stations to Ukraine.

The FSTs are container-based rescue units for mounted operations that are intended for use on the frontline.The systems are equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray container, operating room and intensive care unit, in line with the standards of a modern hospital, the company said.
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.