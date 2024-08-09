US provides Ukraine with new aid package worth $125 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Defense Department on Aug. 9 announced additional military assistance for Ukraine worth $125 million provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program.

The new U.S. aid package is the 63rd tranche allocated under the PDA program, according to the Pentagon's statement.

The PDA program allows the president to allocate equipment from U.S. stocks, such as ammunition, vehicles, and medical supplies, to respond to crises abroad.

The recent package includes ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, Stinger missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The Pentagon will also provide Ukraine with multi-purpose radar stations, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances, small arms ammunition, explosive munitions, "equipment to protect critical national infrastructure," and spare parts.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression," the statement read.

On July 3, the U.S. Defense Department announced a $150 million package of military aid for Ukraine.

The assistance included air defense interceptors, ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, and other critical capabilities drawn from U.S. stocks.