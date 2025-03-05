The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, USAID, Foreign assistance, Courts
Edit post

US Supreme Court rules judge can force Trump administration to un-freeze remaining foreign aid funding

by Dmytro Basmat March 6, 2025 12:34 AM 2 min read
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, March 2, 2025. (TIERNEY L CROSS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on March 5 the Trump administration must adhere to a lower court ruling that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) restart payments worth nearly $2 billion for the remaining USAID projects.

The split 5-4 decision did not explain the reasoning for its decision, nor did it provide a timeline as to when the payments must restart, but did note that "feasibility of any compliance timelines" must be considered. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, who ordered the initial payments, must now provide clarity on the foreign aid's release.

The ruling does not apply to the Trump administration's decision to terminate over 90% of the USAID foreign aid contracts that cuts $60 billion in foreign assistance.

The cuts will include 5,800 of 6,200 USAID contracts, purportedly saving $54 billion, and 4,100 of 9,100 State Department grants, for a cut of $4.4 billion, Politico reported.

Multiple global health groups challenged the Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid for work already completed until Feb. 13. The White House initially appeared as though they would not comply with the court order but eventually appealed the decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration initally halted almost all foreign aid for 90 days for a review amid efforts to shutter the aid agency and merge it under the State Department.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, USAID has provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and more than $30 billion in direct budget support to Kyiv. The agency has funded school reconstruction, bomb shelters, critical energy repairs, and civil society initiatives.

The White House has accused the agency of pushing a "liberal agenda" and widespread waste, despite foreign aid making up just 1% of the federal budget.

USAID cuts not only marked a significant realignment of U.S. foreign policy but also threatened various Ukrainian organizations and projects across multiple sectors reliant on U.S. funding.

Ukraine is in talks with private and EU partners to replace funding sources for key projects in energy infrastructure, veterans' affairs, and more.

Trump may resume Ukraine aid after further progress toward peace, White House says
U.S. President Donald Trump may lift restrictions on military support for Ukraine once peace talks are arranged and further steps toward confidence-building, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on March 5.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 PM
Video

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.