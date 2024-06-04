Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, United States, global peace summit, Peace Plan, Russian-Chinese relations
Edit post

US on Beijing's refusal to attend peace summit: China could play a useful diplomatic role if it wanted to

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 4, 2024 11:24 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, United States, April 1, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

China could play a useful diplomatic role in helping to stop Russia's war, but it continues to fuel the Russian defense industrial base, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on June 3.

Ukraine invited China to the peace summit back in January, but Beijing declined the invitation as the terms they required to attend were not met.

"We have always been clear that China could play a useful diplomatic role in helping resolve this conflict if it wanted to," Miller said during a press briefing in answer to a question on China's refusal to attend.

"But right now, it is hard to see how they could play that role given the actions that we have seen China take over recent months to rebuild and reconstitute Russia's defense industrial base."

China officially declares itself a neutral party to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and has denied providing lethal aid, but Beijing and Moscow continue to develop closer ties, most recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting his counterpart Xi Jinping in May.

"We are going to continue to make clear to China that we object to those actions, that we will hold entities responsible for those actions, and we have heard our European counterparts say the same thing," the spokesperson added.

Miller said he has no information about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's participation in the summit. He added that Washington would be "well represented" in Switzerland as Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend the event.

In the wake of the news of China's absence, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Beijing of "working hard" to prevent countries from attending Ukraine's global peace summit.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the accusation, saying that China has never "fanned fire or fueled the flames" of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

107 countries, organizations confirm participation in Ukraine’s peace summit, Presidential Office says
The Philippines and Singapore, which President Volodymyr Zelensky visited before the peace summit, will also attend the event.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.