US expands sanctions against Belarus

by Abbey Fenbert April 16, 2024 6:58 AM 1 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attends a concert at the Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg on Jan. 27, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The United States imposed restrictions on 12 Belarusian firms and 10 individuals in a new round of sanctions announced April 15, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The U.S. has previously sanctioned Belarus in response to dictator Alexander Lukashenko's abuses of power and the regime's support of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The latest sanctions package targets entities that profit from Russia's war in Ukraine, including a state-owned machine tool building company, a radio communications firm, and a software development company.

The new sanctions also target companies and individuals that cooperate with Peleng, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise (SOE) that supplies fire-control systems for Russian tanks. The U.S. first sanctioned Peleng in December 2021, and the new restrictions apply to a Chinese intermediary of Peleng and several Belarusian nationals.

The penalties also extend to the Black Shield Company, a weapons company that has acquired arms from the sanctioned Belarusian defense firm Kidma Tech OJSC.

"We will continue to leverage our broad suite of tools to target Belarus's extensive illicit facilitation networks and hold the regime accountable for its complicity in, and profiteering from, Russia's unjust war in Ukraine," said Brian E. Nelson, the department's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Abbey Fenbert
* indicates required
