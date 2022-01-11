Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, NATO, US, Nord Stream 2
Edit post

US Republicans draft bill to designate Ukraine a 'NATO Plus' state, sanction Russia

by Sergiy Slipchenko January 11, 2022 10:26 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
Republican Michael McCaul is one of the main proponents of the "Guaranteeing Ukrainian Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defence Act" (GUARD) bill. (Michael McCaul/ Facebook)

A new bill that's about to be introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives advocates for the U.S. to increase military funding to Ukraine and implement strict measures against Russia immediately, according to Politico.

The bill, titled "Guaranteeing Ukrainian Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense Act" (GUARD), is signed by several top Republicans who hold positions in Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, and Intelligence committees.

The bill comes as the West holds a number of meetings with Russia this week to discuss Moscow's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and security in Europe.

The Republicans' proposal would provide Ukraine with $200 million to help Ukraine bolster its defense capabilities, specifically to fund air defense and maritime vessels.

Voice of America reported that the document also suggests instating Ukraine as a "NATO Plus" member, such as Japan or South Korea, who are not part of NATO but are considered partners of the alliance.

The Republicans also reportedly seek to reinstate sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2 is an undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany allowing Russia to bypass Ukraine. If it’s allowed to operate, Ukraine can lose up to $2 billion in transit fees per year, as well as an important bargaining chip to hold back Russia’s aggression.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin must take note that Congress will not stand for the reconstitution of Russia’s sphere of influence nor the abandonment of Ukraine and our other NATO allies and partners in Central and Eastern Europe," said Republican House representative Michael McCaul, one of the sponsors of the GUARD bill, as quoted by Politico.

When asked if the bill would hinder NATO's and U.S. negotiations with Russia in upcoming meetings this week, Republican spokeswoman Leslie Shedd said the bill will instead strengthen President Joe Biden's position and should be present at upcoming discussions.

U.S. Democrats currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives meaning the bill is unlikely to be passed into law.

Additionally, nine bipartisan senators from the NATO Observer Group sent a letter expressing that NATO should reinforce its position on the Black Sea and on its eastern flank. They also stressed that Russia must not be given veto power over the alliance's decisions.

The upcoming talks are a result of Russia exerting pressure on Ukraine by massing over 100,000 troops on its borders in what Western and Ukrainian intelligence see a threat of a large-scale invasion.

On Dec. 17, Russia published drafts of its demands for NATO and the U.S. which include ending expansion of NATO and reducing its military presence in Eastern Europe.

The NATO-Russia Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12. The OSCE Permanent Council will meet on Jan. 13.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Sergiy Slipchenko
News reporter
Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.