Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN that there is bipartisan support for supplying Ukraine with ATACMS, missiles that can strike as far as 280 kilometers. Ukraine has been asking U.S. for such weapons for months. “Ukrainians want to go to the south and do operations in the south. And we want them to be as successful as possible,” Slotkin said.