Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US: No confirmation on vehicles destroyed in Ukrainian counteroffensive

by Martin Fornusek June 14, 2023 10:59 AM 1 min read
A Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in Nowa Deba, Poland, April 12, 2023. (Photo credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Pentagon said on June 14 that it has currently no confirmation about the alleged loss of 16 U.S-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine's counteroffensive.

"I've seen the reports but I can't corroborate some of the video and imagery coming out of that," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing.

Singh also noted that the U.S. expected there will be inevitable damages and casualties during Ukraine's offensive operations and a new military aid package can help to backfill these losses.

Since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian sources have shared alleged footage of disabled Western equipment. According to the open-source investigations group Oryx, Kyiv has already lost 16 Bradley vehicles.

Kyiv and Washington have not corroborated these reports.

On June 13, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including 15 Bradleys and 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers.

Ukraine makes gains 1 week into counteroffensive but decisive battle yet to begin
Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive, anticipated for months, spearheaded by new Western tanks and armored vehicles, has finally begun. No longer limited to shaping operations or localized counterattacks, evidence shows the beginning of major Ukrainian offensive pushes to break through fortified…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

