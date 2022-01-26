Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National, Hot topic, NATO, US, War
US, NATO don't cave in to Russian demands

by Oleg Sukhov January 26, 2022 11:58 PM 2 min read
Secretary of State of U.S. Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. embassy, in Kyiv,, on Jan. 19. (U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine/Facebook)
The U.S. has not caved in to Russia’s demands to halt potential NATO expansion eastward, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news briefing on Jan. 26.

“We will uphold the principle of NATO’s open-door policy,” he said.

NATO followed suit, saying that it will not compromise on its key principles.

“We cannot and will not compromise on the principles on which the security of our alliance, and security in Europe and North America rest,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press briefing in Brussels.

Read More: NATO sends more military power to eastern flank

“This is about respecting nations and their right to choose their own path,” he added. “Russia should also withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova where they are deployed without these countries’ consent."

On Jan. 14, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the deployment of NATO forces and weapons near Russia’s borders poses a security challenge that must be addressed immediately. “We have run out of patience,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Russia expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a written response to its demands within a week. The Kremlin's ultimatum came amid an escalation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, that killed over 13,000 people since 2014.

According to the latest intelligence data, Moscow has concentrated over 120,000 troops in regions surrounding Ukraine, and also deployed a large number of combat-ready weaponry and military hardware from its distant districts.

Blinken said that the U.S. had delivered a written response to Russia’s demands but did not elaborate on its details. He said the response contains offers for a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine by addressing some of Russia's concerns.

He also said the U.S. was preparing new sanctions against the Kremlin, including export controls, in the high tech and defense sectors if Russia further moves into Ukraine.

"We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances," Blinken said.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
