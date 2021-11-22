Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, News Feed, War
Edit post

US intelligence paints clearer picture of Russia’s looming Ukraine invasion

by Illia Ponomarenko November 23, 2021 1:49 AM 1 min read
(Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has shared intel on Russia’s military buildup with European allies, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 21.

Russia may be preparing for “a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations,” Bloomberg wrote, citing unnamed sources. “The information lays out a scenario where troops would cross into Ukraine from Crimea, the Russian border and via Belarus.”

According to Bloomberg, 100 battalion tactical groups — potentially comprising around 100,000 soldiers — have been deployed for “an operation in rough terrain and freezing conditions, covering extensive territory and prepared for a potentially prolonged occupation.” Russia has also called up tens of thousands of reserve troops, possibly to secure occupied territory behind regular forces.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, Russia is preparing a large-scale assault for the end of January or beginning of February.

On Nov. 22, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister of France, warned the Kremlin of “extremely grave consequences” for any violation or intrusion of Ukraine’s borders.

The Kremlin had said that preparations for a meeting with the U.S. are underway to discuss the situation. CIA director William Burns traveled to Moscow earlier this month reportedly to warn Russia against invading.

Author: Illia Ponomarenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.