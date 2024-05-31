US intelligence officials share evidence that Russia has used North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Service reported that Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine.



This conclusion was drawn after comparing missile debris found in Kharkiv on January 2 with images from North Korean state media, noting similarities in specific missile components.



U.N. experts confirmed that the debris originated from a North Korean Hwasong-11 missile, indicating Russia’s violation of the ongoing arms embargo.



Russia and North Korea have recently intensified their military cooperation, with Russia receiving missiles and ammunition in exchange for its satellite and missile technology.



U.S. representatives expressed concerns that this alliance may embolden North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to escalate threats towards South Korea, and that other countries may express interest in North Korean arms.



With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.