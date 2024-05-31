Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, North Korea, North Korean missiles, U.S.
Edit post

US intelligence officials share evidence that Russia has used North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil May 31, 2024 6:27 AM 1 min read
Russian leader Vladimir Putin (center L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center R) visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Oblast on Sept. 13, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Service reported that Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine.

This conclusion was drawn after comparing missile debris found in Kharkiv on January 2 with images from North Korean state media, noting similarities in specific missile components.

U.N. experts confirmed that the debris originated from a North Korean Hwasong-11 missile, indicating Russia’s violation of the ongoing arms embargo.

Russia and North Korea have recently intensified their military cooperation, with Russia receiving missiles and ammunition in exchange for its satellite and missile technology.

U.S. representatives expressed concerns that this alliance may embolden North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to escalate threats towards South Korea, and that other countries may express interest in North Korean arms.


With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

Politico: Biden quietly allows Ukraine to strike Russia with US arms but ‘solely near Kharkiv’
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration secretly lifted the ban for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons, but “solely near the area of Kharkiv,” Politico reported on May 30, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.