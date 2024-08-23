US targets around 400 individuals, entities in Russia, third countries in new sanctions package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. imposed new sanctions on Aug. 23 against nearly 400 companies and individuals in Russia and third countries for aiding Moscow's war effort, the Treasury Department announced.

A number of Chinese companies were included in the list.

Western countries have imposed extensive economic restrictions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seeking to curb its budget revenue and prevent it from obtaining key technologies needed for the war effort.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on around a dozen distinct networks, designating more than 100 targets across 16 jurisdictions, including China, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. They help Russia to evade sanctions, the Treasury said.

The sanctions also include more than 60 Russia-based technology and defense companies that are critical for the development of Russia’s defense industry, according to the Treasury statement.

"Russia has turned its economy into a tool in service of the Kremlin’s military industrial complex... Companies, financial institutions, and governments around the world need to ensure they are not supporting Russia’s military-industrial supply chains," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

The U.S. also target Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs as well as entities involved in Russia’s metals and mining sector.

In July, the U.S. Treasury Department applied sanctions on two members of the Russian hacktivist group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn (CARR).