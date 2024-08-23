Skip to content
News Feed, United States, Russia, Ukraine, War, US sanctions
US targets around 400 individuals, entities in Russia, third countries in new sanctions package

by Kateryna Denisova August 23, 2024 7:00 PM 2 min read
The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, DC, US, on March 13, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The U.S. imposed new sanctions on Aug. 23 against nearly 400 companies and individuals in Russia and third countries for aiding Moscow's war effort, the Treasury Department announced.

A number of Chinese companies were included in the list.

Western countries have imposed extensive economic restrictions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seeking to curb its budget revenue and prevent it from obtaining key technologies needed for the war effort.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on around a dozen distinct networks, designating more than 100 targets across 16 jurisdictions, including China, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. They help Russia to evade sanctions, the Treasury said.

The sanctions also include more than 60 Russia-based technology and defense companies that are critical for the development of Russia’s defense industry, according to the Treasury statement.

"Russia has turned its economy into a tool in service of the Kremlin’s military industrial complex... Companies, financial institutions, and governments around the world need to ensure they are not supporting Russia’s military-industrial supply chains," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

The U.S. also target Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs as well as entities involved in Russia’s metals and mining sector.

In July, the U.S. Treasury Department applied sanctions on two members of the Russian hacktivist group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn (CARR).

Kyrgyzstan’s major bank suspends transfers via sanctioned Russian banks
“Money transfers through Russian banks, including Sberbank, Tinkoff, and MTS, have been suspended in both directions. This service is unavailable indefinitely,” the bank’s statement read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.