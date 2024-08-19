Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Russia, central Asia, Kyrgyzstan, Banking, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, Business
Kyrgyzstan's major bank suspends transfers via sanctioned Russian banks

by Kateryna Hodunova August 19, 2024 2:31 PM 1 min read
MBank has stopped money transfers through Russian banks affected by sanctions.
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Mir payment system logo on a Tinkoff Bank JSC bank card arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

MBank, one of the largest banks in Kyrgyzstan, has suspended money transfers through Russian banks affected by sanctions, according to the bank's statement published on Aug. 17.

Some commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan, including Mbank, partially suspended transfers with Russia in June.

In June, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a new round of sanctions, targeting Russian financial institutions that serve as intermediaries in dollar trading on the Russian foreign exchange market.

"Money transfers through Russian banks, including Sberbank, Tinkoff, and MTS, have been suspended in both directions. This service is unavailable indefinitely," the bank's statement read.

Incoming transfers will be conducted through banks that have not been affected by sanctions on ruble details, according to MBank.

Western countries have imposed extensive economic restrictions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seeking to curb its state revenue and prevent it from obtaining key technologies needed for the war effort.

Russia has sought to dodge these sanctions via various third-party entities in China, Central Asia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Cyberattack hits Monobank, Ukraine’s largest direct bank
“Yesterday, it subsided at 10:30 p.m., and today, it started again at 3:15 a.m. We are approaching 3 billion service requests in two days,” said Oleh Horokhovskyi, the bank’s co-owner, on Aug. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:16 AM

India's Foreign Ministry confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the Foreign Ministry said, but it will likely occur sometime in August. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.