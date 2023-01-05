Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US, Germany announce more military aid – Bradley AFVs, additional Patriot battery

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2023 11:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, both countries announced more military aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with 50 Bradley tracked armored fighting vehicles worth $2.8 billion, while Germany greenlighted the shipment of its Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Germany will also provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery, according to the Chancellor's Office.

On Dec. 24, Germany provided Ukraine with 13 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles based on the Leopard 1 battle tank. However, Germany was not ready to unilaterally decide to send Western tanks to Ukraine in 2023, Scholz said, as quoted by Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Yet France broke the ice.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 4 that French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to supply Ukraine with light tanks, meaning AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles, and Bastion armored personnel carriers. This was the first time a European country provided Ukraine with Western-made fighting vehicles.

"Until victory, until peace is restored," said Macron.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.