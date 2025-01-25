paint paint
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, US aid
US considers buying weapons for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, Kellogg says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2025 2:21 PM 2 min read
Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration's incoming Ukraine peace envoy and former national security advisor, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on March 4, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government is considering purchasing American weapons for Ukraine with money received from frozen Russian assets, Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's peace envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told Fox News on Jan. 24.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 6 in an interview with Lex Fridman that he had proposed to Trump that Kyiv buy U.S. weapons with frozen Russian assets. He added that this could be "one of the security guarantees." Zelensky did not specify what Trump's reaction was.

This approach can be part of a comprehensive solution that will support Ukraine in its war against Russia and strengthen the U.S. defense industry, Kellogg said.

The idea of directing Russian assets to the needs of Ukrainian defense remains "on the table," Kellogg added.

"We've talked about this repeatedly — using Russian frozen assets to do that, to buy U.S. arms," he said.

"That is one piece of the puzzle that needs to be discussed, and it's going to be on the table with the president to talk about. But it's not the piece that is going to solve it. Still, it's an interesting point and worth discussing."

While Western countries have frozen $300 billion in Russian assets, they can only access the annual income generated by these funds, approximately $3.2 billion. These profits will back a $50 billion loan to Kyiv, while the vast majority of the assets are frozen in European countries.

The European Union recently disbursed €3 billion ($3.09 billion) to Ukraine as part of G7's $50 billion loan initiative. The EU's €20 billion ($20.6 billion) contribution to the program is partially funded by income from frozen Russian assets.

The U.S. has also contributed $20 billion toward the loan assistance, showcasing a concerted Western effort to support Ukraine financially while leveraging Russian assets.

‘We want to bring stability’ — State Secretary Rubio’s position on Russia’s war against Ukraine
As state secretary, Marco Rubio will oversee the implementation of the president’s foreign policy, including that relating to Russia’s full-scale war — which wasn’t directly referred to during Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

